Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said speed is nothing if bowlers don’t master their line and length.

The pace spearhead was in fantastic form in the first Test against Sri Lanka as he took four wickets, all of which came in the first innings.

However, he suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of the second Test.

“Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets, but Sri Lanka bounced back to claim the second Test by 246 runs.

