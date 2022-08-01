Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan express bowler Shoaib Akhtar said when he hit batsmen, he wanted them to see the swelling on their bodies.

He added that he also wanted to mess with batsmen’s heads, whereby they would remember him when looking in the mirror.

“The adrenaline rush is there, the hair is flying, the heartbeat is 185+, you would surely not bowl fuller. It should hit on the body, aalu dikhe jism pe (swelling should be seen on the body). Whenever the batter sees himself in the mirror, he should remember me. This is true love,” the Rawalpindi Express told Sportskeeda as quoted by Cricwick.

Akhtar played 46 Tests for Pakistan and snapped up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also took 247 wickets in 163 ODIs at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old claimed 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.

