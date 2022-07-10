Have full faith in him, Babar Azam on Pakistan player with few rivals

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he has “full faith” in wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

This comes after he admitted that the 30-year-old has not been performing at his highest level in ODIs lately.

Rizwan made 33 runs at an average of 16.50 in the three-match ODI series against Australia.

He then proceeded to score 85 runs, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 28.33 in three ODIs against the West Indies.

“Our combination is balanced and I have full faith in Rizwan as he is behind my back always,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both players will now be involved in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

