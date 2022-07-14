Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed revealed legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan told him that his son, Abdullah, “is talented and I should let him play cricket”.

Sarfaraz, however, doesn’t want his son to be a cricketer when he grows up, even though he has received glowing praise.

“A lot of people said to me that Abdullah is talented and I should let him play cricket. Moin bhai had praised Abdullah’s skills,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The 35-year-old is currently in Sri Lanka with the Pakistan team for the upcoming two-Test series.

The first Test will be played in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second match will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

