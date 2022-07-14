Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi deceives a lot of batsmen with his remarkable skills.

He noted that all batsmen know that Afridi will bowl in-swinging deliveries at them, but the 22-year-old can still get them out.

“Every batter knows that Shaheen will be bowling an in-swinging delivery, yet, he has such skill that he still deceives them,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi was recently in England, where he played three County Championship games for Middlesex and took 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.

After that, he represented Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he snapped up three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.

He will now feature in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: This is his art, Babar Azam says very few can match Pakistan seamer’s perfect in-swinging yorkers

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 44476 ( 12.09 % ) Babar Azam 280604 ( 76.26 % ) Steve Smith 6661 ( 1.81 % ) Ben Stokes 8176 ( 2.22 % ) Kane Williamson 13704 ( 3.72 % ) Joe Root 2142 ( 0.58 % ) Rashid Khan 2569 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1160 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1794 ( 0.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1215 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2506 ( 0.68 % ) Kagiso Rabada 733 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2201 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...