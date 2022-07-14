Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said he wanted big-hitting batsman Haider Ali and pace bowler Shahnawaz Dahani to be picked for the one-off T20 International against Australia.

Haider is considered to be an up-and-coming star, but his opportunities have dried up as of late as he last played international cricket in December 2021.

Dahani is an incredibly entertaining player and has featured in two T20 Internationals to date, where he has taken two wickets at an average of 23.50.

Since both of them are young and have a lot to offer, Latif feels that they should have been given a chance to prove their worth against Australia.

“Haider Ali and Shahnawaz should have played,” he said on Twitter.

Neither Haider nor Dahani have been selected for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will get underway on July 16 in Galle.

The second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: Moin Khan said my son is talented, 35-year-old Pakistan player who used to be a first-choice selection says

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 8004 ( 77.72 % ) No! 2295 ( 22.28 % )

Like this: Like Loading...