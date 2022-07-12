They extended their careers as all-rounders, Qasim Akram on two senior Pakistan players

Posted on by
Qasim Akram said Pakistan veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez extended their careers as all-rounders

Qasim Akram: “I follow how Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez have extended their careers as all-rounders”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan Under-19 captain Qasim Akram said Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik extended their international careers since they were handy all-rounders.

Akram, who is an all-rounder as well, is widely believed to be a future star as he has shown a lot of promise to date.

He pointed out that he has closely followed the careers of Hafeez and Malik, and hopes to follow in their footsteps by having a long and successful career.

“I follow how Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez have extended their careers as all-rounders,” the 19-year-old told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Hafeez has retired from international cricket, while Malik only features in certain series.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is your world number one, Akram on Pakistan player with such high standards

Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply