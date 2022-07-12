Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Ex-Pakistan Under-19 captain Qasim Akram said Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik extended their international careers since they were handy all-rounders.
Akram, who is an all-rounder as well, is widely believed to be a future star as he has shown a lot of promise to date.
He pointed out that he has closely followed the careers of Hafeez and Malik, and hopes to follow in their footsteps by having a long and successful career.
“I follow how Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez have extended their careers as all-rounders,” the 19-year-old told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.
Hafeez has retired from international cricket, while Malik only features in certain series.
Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.
Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is your world number one, Akram on Pakistan player with such high standards