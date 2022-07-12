Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan Under-19 captain Qasim Akram said Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik extended their international careers since they were handy all-rounders.

Akram, who is an all-rounder as well, is widely believed to be a future star as he has shown a lot of promise to date.

He pointed out that he has closely followed the careers of Hafeez and Malik, and hopes to follow in their footsteps by having a long and successful career.

“I follow how Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez have extended their careers as all-rounders,” the 19-year-old told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Hafeez has retired from international cricket, while Malik only features in certain series.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is your world number one, Akram on Pakistan player with such high standards

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43766 ( 12 % ) Babar Azam 278559 ( 76.38 % ) Steve Smith 6629 ( 1.82 % ) Ben Stokes 8134 ( 2.23 % ) Kane Williamson 13655 ( 3.74 % ) Joe Root 1954 ( 0.54 % ) Rashid Khan 2544 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1147 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1775 ( 0.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1203 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2465 ( 0.68 % ) Kagiso Rabada 730 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2162 ( 0.59 % )

Like this: Like Loading...