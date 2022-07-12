Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan Under-19 captain Qasim Akram said captain Babar Azam is the “world number one batter” right now.

Azam has been in terrific form as of late as he amassed 390 runs in three Tests against Australia, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then accumulated 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

He followed that up with 181 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 60.33.

Akram noted that Azam has “set such high standards” and is determined to meet it when he gets given the opportunity to play at the international level.

“As a world number one batter, he has set such high standards in Pakistan cricket that I would like to meet,” the 19-year-old told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Azam’s next assignment will be captaining Pakistan in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 43761 ( 12 % ) Babar Azam 278485 ( 76.39 % ) Steve Smith 6629 ( 1.82 % ) Ben Stokes 8134 ( 2.23 % ) Kane Williamson 13654 ( 3.75 % ) Joe Root 1950 ( 0.53 % ) Rashid Khan 2543 ( 0.7 % ) Pat Cummins 1147 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1763 ( 0.48 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1203 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2398 ( 0.66 % ) Kagiso Rabada 729 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2162 ( 0.59 % )

