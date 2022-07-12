Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Qasim Akram revealed he is working hard to improve his off-spin so that he can add more value as a player.

The 19-year-old, who has a lot of potential, played for the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 99 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 154.68.

He also claimed one wicket at an average of 18 and an economy rate of nine.

Akram also featured for Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup and amassed 285 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 28.50.

He also picked up 10 wickets at an average of 34.60.

“I am presently working to improve my off-spin skills,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them play two Tests against Sri Lanka, with the series beginning in Galle on July 16.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

ALSO CHECK OUT: They extended their careers as all-rounders, Qasim Akram on two senior Pakistan players

What are your thoughts on Qasim Akram? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Qasim Akram? He is really good! 34 ( 50.75 % ) He is ok! 23 ( 34.33 % ) He is overrated! 10 ( 14.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...