Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that he is unsure if opening batsman Shan Masood will be picked in the playing XI for the series against Sri Lanka since Abdullah Shafique has been in such good form.

Shafique was one of Pakistan’s standout players in their Test series against Australia as he amassed 397 runs in three Tests, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

Masood, meanwhile, has not played Test cricket since January 2021, but has been in sublime form while playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England.

He is currently the highest run-scorer in Division Two of the County Championship, where he has scored 1,074 runs in eight games, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

As for the T20 Blast, he has accumulated 547 runs in 14 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

Despite his brilliant performances, Azam reiterated that Masood is not guaranteed a spot in Pakistan’s Test playing XI.

“In the presence of Abdullah, the place of opener Shan Masood, another polished batter, may be in doubt, but our main aim in selecting an individual is the team’s interest,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka will get underway on July 16 in Galle.

The second Test will be held in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

