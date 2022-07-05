Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said everyone in the national team compares opener Abdullah Shafique to legendary India batsman Rahul Dravid and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

In fact, Azam revealed that everyone has started calling the 22-year-old Dravid.

“Usually, we compare him to Kane Williamson and Rahul Dravid. We call him Dravid,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafique dominated in Pakistan’s last Test series against Australia as he scored 397 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 79.40.

He will now be aiming to maintain his momentum in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

