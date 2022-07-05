Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opening batsman David Warner praised the food and hospitality in Pakistan, while adding that he has never eaten so much BBQ in his life.

Warner was part of the Australian team that toured Pakistan for the first time in 24 years earlier this year.

In the three-Test series, he scored 169 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 33.80.

Even though he didn’t feature in the limited overs series that followed, he lauded the love and support shown to him and the rest of the Australia team during their time in Pakistan.

“The hospitality in Pakistan was second to none, and I have never had so much BBQ ever in my life,” he told Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Warner is currently involved in a Test series against Sri Lanka and made 25 and 10 not out in the first Test in Galle, which Australia won by 10 wickets.

Australia and Sri Lanka will play one more Test, which will begin on Friday in Galle.

After that, Pakistan will visit Sri Lanka for two Tests, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

