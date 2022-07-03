Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-England seamer Darren Gough has backed fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to captain Pakistan in the future.

Afridi does have captaincy experience as he led the Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever title in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gough isn’t the only person who thinks the 22-year-old will be given the leadership role in the future as former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed predicted the same thing.

“He is definitely the future Pakistan captain,” Gough told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently played for Middlesex in the County Championship, where he took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He then featured in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies and claimed three wickets in two matches at an average of 24.

The reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year will be in action again when Pakistan tour Sri Lanka for two Tests later this month.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while Colombo will host the second Test from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

