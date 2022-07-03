Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is “hungry for success”.

He noted that the 22-year-old has continued to prove this time and time again with his outstanding performances in all three formats.

In the County Championship, Afridi picked up 14 wickets in three matches for Middlesex at an average of 25.42.

He then took three wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 24.

“He is hungry for success,” Gough told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi’s next assignment will be the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

