He will captain Pakistan soon, Aaqib Javed backs 21-year-old PSL winner

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has predicted that Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will captain the national team soon.

Babar Azam currently leads Pakistan in all three formats, but Afridi recently led the Qalandars to their first-ever Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Azam, meanwhile, captained the Karachi Kings, who only managed to win 1 out of the 10 games they played.

Pakistan also lost the three-Test series against Australia 1-0 under Azam’s leadership.

While Azam has been performing well with the bat, Aaqib said he is waiting for the moment that Afridi becomes Pakistan captain.

“I am waiting for that time and the time will come soon,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of their limited overs series against Australia, which is tied at 1-1.

The third ODI will be played on Saturday, while the one-off T20 International will be held on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Pakistan’s T20I squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

