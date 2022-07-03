Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said Pakistan express bowler Haris Rauf is someone he really admires.

Rauf has played for Yorkshire in the ongoing county season and took 15 wickets in four County Championship games at an average of 31.53.

He has also snapped up four wickets in four T20 Blast matches at an average of 27.75.

Following that, he picked up four wickets in two ODIs against the West Indies at an average of 26.75.

“He is someone I admire,” Gough told Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf has been a limited overs specialist for Pakistan thus far, but he could potentially make his Test debut in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The series will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

