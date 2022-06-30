Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England pace bowler James Anderson said Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali is a “great guy and bowler”, and “an absolute legend”.

Anderson’s comments come after he played with Hasan for Lancashire in the County Championship.

The entertaining Pakistan speedster was in superb form as he claimed 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

“Hasan Ali is an absolute legend, great guy and bowler,” Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan will now be preparing for Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise of two Tests in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

