England quick James Anderson said he really enjoyed bowling with Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali in the County Championship.

Hasan played with Anderson for Lancashire and picked up 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

“It’s been great bowling with him,” the England legend told BBC Radio 5 Live as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Having done incredibly well in the County Championship, Hasan will no doubt be hoping to replicate that form in Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The first Test will be held in Galle from July 16 to 20, while the second Test will be played in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

