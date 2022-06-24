Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was “so good and so bloody fast”.

Akhtar represented his country in 46 Tests, where he claimed 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and picked up 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old snapped up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

The Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.

“What a way to spend my 21st birthday! Shoaib Akhtar was so good and so bloody fast!” Watson said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My body allowing me to test my skills in Test cricket again, 30-year-old Pakistan player once regarded as a prodigy says

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 26612 ( 19.19 % ) Waqar Younis 2734 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8234 ( 5.94 % ) Shahid Afridi 38533 ( 27.78 % ) Imran Khan 27043 ( 19.5 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3041 ( 2.19 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2873 ( 2.07 % ) Hanif Mohammad 501 ( 0.36 % ) Younis Khan 5048 ( 3.64 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2993 ( 2.16 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8309 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 9831 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1062 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1887 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...