Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir said he can put his skills to the test in Test cricket again as his body has sufficiently recovered from all the injuries he has suffered.

While Amir stopped short of announcing a return to international cricket, from which he retired in December, he has been playing first-class cricket for Gloucestershire in England.

In the two County Championship games he played, the 30-year-old former prodigy picked up six wickets at an average of 28.33.

“My body is allowing me to test my skills again in Test cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir has also been representing Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast, where he has snapped up four wickets in three matches at an average of 13.75 and an economy rate of 6.87.

