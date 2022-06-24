Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowling superstar Shoaib Akhtar said sensational South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has given many bowlers sleepless nights.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 36-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

Akhtar’s comments about De Villiers come after the Proteas legend said that he still has nightmares when reminiscing about the times he had to face the Rawalpindi Express.

“Come on AB, you’ve given sleepless nights to many bowlers yourself. Always a pleasure interacting with you,” he said on Twitter.

