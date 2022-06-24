Image courtesy of: Zimbio
South Africa legend AB de Villiers reminisced about how legendary Pakistan fast bowler almost broke his leg.
Recalling the incident, De Villiers said his big mistake was hitting Akhtar for a six off a pull shot.
“Haha. Good old days! [You] almost broke my leg at SuperSport Park in my early twenties after I decided to pull [you] for 6. The minute it hit my bat I knew it was a big mistake,” he said on Twitter.
Akhtar played 46 Tests for Pakistan, where he snapped up 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and took 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for T20 Internationals, the 46-year-old claimed 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
In fact, the Rawalpindi Express still holds the record for the fastest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph during his side’s match against England at the 2003 World Cup.
