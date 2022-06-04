Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is starting to shine in Test cricket.

Azam used to be criticised about his form in the longest format, but Watson noted that the 27-year-old has “adapted his game” really well to excel in Tests.

In the recent series against Australia, Azam was in fabulous form as he scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to make 276 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

After that, he concluded the series with 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

“[It’s great] to be able to see how he has adapted his game to really move his game to Test cricket as well,” Watson said on The ICC Review.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

