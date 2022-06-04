Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia big-hitter Shane Watson said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the “No. 2” Test batsman in the world “at the moment”.

Watson ranked India superstar Virat Kohli ahead of him, while Australia’s Steve Smith, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England’s Joe Root were third, fourth and fifth respectively.

In the series against Australia, Azam further cemented his reputation as one of the top Test players as he amassed 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He then accumulated 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he hammered 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“Babar Azam would probably be No. 2 at the moment,” Watson said on The ICC Review.

Pakistan will now take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below)

