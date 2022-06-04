Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “playing incredibly well”.

Azam has been on fire lately and was in dominant form in the recent home series against Australia.

He accumulated 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

Following that, he amassed 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

The 27-year-old finished on a high as well as he thumped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

“Babar Azam is playing incredibly well,” Watson said on The ICC Review.

Azam will now captain Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

