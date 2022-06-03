Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said captain Babar Azam is the Don Bradman and Brian Lara of this era.
Azam has built a reputation for himself as one of the best batsmen in all three formats of the game.
He further solidified his status as one of the elite players during Pakistan’s recent home series against Australia.
The 27-year-old started off by amassing 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.
He then proceeded to make 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
He continued to shine in the one-off T20 International as he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
“He (Babar) is the Bradman and Lara of this era,” Latif said on Cricket Den’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam will now lead the team in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.
Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
