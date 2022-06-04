Pretty darn good, Dale Steyn on Pakistan player dominating in all formats

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam might be the best batsman in all three formats of the game, saying he’s “pretty darn good”.
Steyn made the comments during a question and answer session he held on Twitter.
In Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia, Azam was unstoppable as he struck 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.
He continued to shine in the three-match ODI series as he scored 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
In the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
“Maybe Babar? He’s pretty darn good,” Steyn said.
Azam will be in action again when Pakistan face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Multan from June 8 to 12.
Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
