Pretty darn good, Dale Steyn on Pakistan player dominating in all formats

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam might be the best batsman in all three formats of the game, saying he’s “pretty darn good”.

Steyn made the comments during a question and answer session he held on Twitter.

In Pakistan’s historic home series against Australia, Azam was unstoppable as he struck 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.

He continued to shine in the three-match ODI series as he scored 276 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

In the one-off T20 International, he blasted 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

“Maybe Babar? He’s pretty darn good,” Steyn said.

Azam will be in action again when Pakistan face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: No. 2 Test batsman at the moment, Shane Watson on Pakistan player who used to be criticised for his form in the longest format

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 42128 ( 12.15 % ) Babar Azam 264581 ( 76.31 % ) Steve Smith 6498 ( 1.87 % ) Ben Stokes 7895 ( 2.28 % ) Kane Williamson 13501 ( 3.89 % ) Joe Root 1274 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2378 ( 0.69 % ) Pat Cummins 1063 ( 0.31 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1418 ( 0.41 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1157 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 2022 ( 0.58 % ) Kagiso Rabada 710 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2072 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...