Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan said captain Babar Azam “will become the best player in the world” if he continues performing well.

In the recent series against Australia, the 27-year-old was unstoppable as he started off with 390 runs in three Tests, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

He concluded the series with another impressive performance as he walloped 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, in the one-off T20 International.

“If Babar maintains his good form, he will become the best player in the world,” Moin told Express Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission Piyara Ramzan as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now lead Pakistan in their upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

