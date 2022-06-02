Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been in “wonderful form” as of late.
In the series against Australia, Rizwan scored 140 runs in three Tests, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.
He then made 33 runs in three ODIs at an average of 16.50 before scoring 23 runs in the one-off T20 International.
Most recently, he has been playing for Sussex in the County Championship and T20 Blast.
In the four County Championship matches he played, he amassed 136 runs, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 27.20.
As for the T20 Blast, he has accumulated 152 runs in three matches, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 76 and a strike-rate of 129.91.
“He is going through a purple patch and is in some wonderful form,” Moin told Express Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission Piyara Ramzan as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan has been picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Multan from June 8 to 12.
Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
