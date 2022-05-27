Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal said he has no idea why a cousin of captain Babar Azam refused to lend him running shoes.
Akmal is Azam’s cousin, but was not the person who rejected the star batsman’s request for the shoes.
He noted that everyone in the family supports each other and conceded that he was surprised by Azam’s revelation.
“I have no idea which of our cousins refused to give shoes to Babar,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“We’ve always offered support to relatives who wanted to play cricket. I’ve never turned down a request. People who are close to me are well aware of this.”
Azam was recently in action against Australia, where he scored 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best 196, at an average of 78.
In the ODI series that followed, he accumulated 276 runs in three matches, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
He maintained his red-hot form in the one-off T20 International as he thumped 66 runs off 46 deliveries, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
Azam will now captain Pakistan in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be played in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.
Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood
