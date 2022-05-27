Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has denied that he was deported from London.

He pointed out that he has been in Lahore and hasn’t even travelled to England as of late.

As a result, he questioned how it is possible for him to be deported from a country he never visited.

“How can I be deported from London when I did not even travel there? I have been with my family in Lahore,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Wahab last represented Pakistan in December 2020, but had a solid campaign in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he took nine wickets in 10 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 38.77.

He followed that up with 13 wickets in nine games for Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 21.

Despite not being picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, the 36-year-old will play for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, which will be held in the UK from August 3 to September 3.

Pakistan’s series against the West Indies will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

