Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam recalled how he asked his cousin to lend him a pair of running shoes, but his request was rejected.

Azam remembered his cousin telling him that he didn’t have any shoes and looking back on the incident, he feels that he “shouldn’t have asked for the does in the first place”.

“I asked my cousin if he could lend me a pair of joggers, but he refused, claiming that he didn’t have any,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I realised I had said something I shouldn’t have. I shouldn’t have asked for the shoes in the first place.”

The 27-year-old was recently involved in Pakistan’s home series against Australia and kicked off his campaign with 390 runs in the three-Test series, which included a career-best knock of 196, at an average of 78.

He then proceeded to amass 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, Azam continued to dominate as he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

He will now lead Pakistan in their three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

