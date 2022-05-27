Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan quick Umar Gul said Shaheen Shah Afridi’s workload should be shared with the pace trio of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Gul is not the first former player to express concerns about how much cricket Afridi is playing as many others have done so in the past.

Since Pakistan have a number of young and incredibly talented fast bowlers at their disposal, he feels that Afridi’s workload should be managed properly going forward.

“Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani can share his workload and he can continue to perform for a longer period,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent home series against Australia, Afridi kicked off his campaign with nine wickets in three Tests at an average of 36.44.

He then snapped up six wickets in two ODIs at an average of 17.16 before concluding with figures of 2-21 off four overs in the one-off T20 International.

The 22-year-old recently played county cricket in England, where he took 14 wickets in three matches at an average of 25.42.

He has now been picked for the three ODIs against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

