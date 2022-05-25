Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has expressed his gratitude and appreciation to captain Babar Azam for supporting him through tough times.

His comments come after he endured a disappointing campaign against Australia as he was restricted to two wickets in two Tests at an average of 96.

He then went wicketless in the limited overs matches he played, which frustrated a lot of people.

Despite this, Azam has vowed to keep backing Hasan as he is a “match-winner”.

With Azam continuing to defend him, Hasan vowed that he will repay the star batsman’s faith in him.

“I am well aware that my recent performance has been below par. Here, I would like to thank my captain Babar Azam & all the fans for supporting & believing in me. I will come back stronger inshAllah,” he said on Twitter.

Hasan has been playing for Lancashire in the County Championship and has claimed 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will take place in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

