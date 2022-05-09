Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come to the defence of pace bowler Hasan Ali following his subpar performance in the series against Australia.

In the Test series, Hasan took two wickets in two matches at an average of 96 before going wicketless in the one ODI he played and the one-off T20 International.

Many people criticised Hasan for not being at his best, but Azam has backed the 27-year-old as he knows he is a valuable asset to the team.

“Hasan Ali is a match-winner,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan is now playing county cricket for Lancashire and has taken 24 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Very good bowler, Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali on bowler with reputation as a wicket-taker

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41094 ( 12.28 % ) Babar Azam 255168 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6382 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7765 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13389 ( 4 % ) Joe Root 1221 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2253 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 984 ( 0.29 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1157 ( 0.35 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1124 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1522 ( 0.45 % ) Kagiso Rabada 689 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2012 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...