Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come to the defence of pace bowler Hasan Ali following his subpar performance in the series against Australia.
In the Test series, Hasan took two wickets in two matches at an average of 96 before going wicketless in the one ODI he played and the one-off T20 International.
Many people criticised Hasan for not being at his best, but Azam has backed the 27-year-old as he knows he is a valuable asset to the team.
“Hasan Ali is a match-winner,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Hasan is now playing county cricket for Lancashire and has taken 24 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.50.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Very good bowler, Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali on bowler with reputation as a wicket-taker