Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made it clear that he is making all the decisions and selecting the teams for all formats on his own.

He insisted that he in charge of who gets picked and pointed out that his goal is to “play with the best playing eleven”.

There has been rumours and speculation in the past about whether Azam has control over which players get selected.

However, he has now confirmed that all the decisions made are taken by him.

“I am making all the decisions and selecting the team on my own as a captain, and my target is to play with the best playing eleven. The team comes first for me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In Pakistan’s most recent series against Australia, they lost the three-Test series 1-0 before bouncing back to win the ODIs 2-1.

As for the one-off T20 International that followed, Australia triumphed by three wickets.

The men in green will be back in action from June 8 to 12 as they will host the West Indies for three ODIs in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

