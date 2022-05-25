Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said he would want his son Abdullah to be selected in the national team “immediately”.

He admitted that it is “human nature” to want such things as he wants to see his son excel and reach the highest level possible.

He further added that if his son were to be overlooked, it would hurt as he always wants the best for his family.

“It’s human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz is still part of the national team, but has become the back-up to first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Given how well Rizwan has been doing, the 35-year-old has seen a huge reduction in game time as he has only featured in a few matches over the past couple of years.

Pakistan will be in action from June 8 to 12 when they take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood.

