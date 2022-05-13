Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he can match the fitness of any 25-year-old player.

Malik, who is 40 years old, played for Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup. However, he hasn’t been selected in the national team since November 2021.

He did incredibly well in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 401 runs in 11 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included three fifties, at an average of 44.55 and a strike-rate of 137.32.

He also took three wickets at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 6.54.

Malik recently revealed that he speaks to Pakistan captain Babar Azam about which series he will play and which ones he will step aside for in order to let younger players gain some experience.

“What people need to realise is that I can still match the fitness of any 25-year-old in batting, fielding, and bowling,” he told Cricwick.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Big teams struggled against them, Mohammad Yousuf on nightmare Pakistan pace trio

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 41260 ( 12.26 % ) Babar Azam 256613 ( 76.24 % ) Steve Smith 6396 ( 1.9 % ) Ben Stokes 7783 ( 2.31 % ) Kane Williamson 13416 ( 3.99 % ) Joe Root 1232 ( 0.37 % ) Rashid Khan 2269 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 1004 ( 0.3 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1210 ( 0.36 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1131 ( 0.34 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1575 ( 0.47 % ) Kagiso Rabada 694 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2022 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...