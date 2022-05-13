Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik said he can match the fitness of any 25-year-old player.
Malik, who is 40 years old, played for Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup. However, he hasn’t been selected in the national team since November 2021.
He did incredibly well in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 401 runs in 11 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included three fifties, at an average of 44.55 and a strike-rate of 137.32.
He also took three wickets at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 6.54.
Malik recently revealed that he speaks to Pakistan captain Babar Azam about which series he will play and which ones he will step aside for in order to let younger players gain some experience.
“What people need to realise is that I can still match the fitness of any 25-year-old in batting, fielding, and bowling,” he told Cricwick.
