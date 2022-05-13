Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said big teams used to struggle against the legendary pace trio of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.
All three were known for their pace and ability to swing the ball.
In fact, Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest bowl bowled at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.
“I think we have seen a lot of spells in the past where Wasim bhai, Waqar bhai and Shoaib used to bowl like this and big teams struggled against them,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
ALSO CHECK OUT: They were fantastic, Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf on two bowlers bowling in brilliant areas