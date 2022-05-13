Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said captain Babar Azam “played the best innings of his life” when he made 196 against Australia.
Azam’s career-best knock occurred in the second Test in Karachi and came off 425 balls. It included 21 boundaries and a six.
Ramiz pointed out that what made the performance so impressive was the fact that Azam came in at a time where Pakistan were under pressure.
“What to say about Babar. He probably played the best innings of his life, under pressure,” he said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.
Overall, Azam scored 390 runs in the three-Test series at an average of 78.
He followed that up with 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.
As for the one-off T20 International, he continued to shine as he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.
