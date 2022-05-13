Played the best innings of his life, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman who batted beautifully under pressure

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said Pakistan captain Babar Azam played the best innings of his life

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said captain Babar Azam “played the best innings of his life” when he made 196 against Australia.

Azam’s career-best knock occurred in the second Test in Karachi and came off 425 balls. It included 21 boundaries and a six.

Ramiz pointed out that what made the performance so impressive was the fact that Azam came in at a time where Pakistan were under pressure.

“What to say about Babar. He probably played the best innings of his life, under pressure,” he said in a video on the PCB’s Twitter account as quoted by Cricwick.

Overall, Azam scored 390 runs in the three-Test series at an average of 78.

He followed that up with 276 runs in three ODIs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 138.

As for the one-off T20 International, he continued to shine as he smashed 66 runs off 46 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

