Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander said he hopes Pakistan pace sensation Mohammad Hasnain’s “promising career” isn’t cut short just because of his bowling action being deemed illegal.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect action while playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

He has been working on fixing the problem and has vowed to come back better than ever.

Philander noted that the issue with Hasnain’s bowling action is nothing more than an “innocent mistake” and doesn’t want the 22-year-old’s career to suffer as a result of it.

“You don’t want to see a promising career cut short like that especially if it is an innocent mistake,” he told PakPassion.

