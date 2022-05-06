Image courtesy of: Zimbio
South Africa pace great Vernon Philander said he told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja that Saqlain Mushtaq had to be head coach of the national team.
Saqlain holds that position full-time right now after initially taking it on an interim basis.
Philander pointed out that Saqlain has “done a tremendous job” and has all the necessary skills required to take Pakistan to new levels of success.
“To me, Saqlain has done a tremendous job for Pakistan and as I told Ramiz, he needs to be the head coach,” he told PakPassion.
“He has been phenomenal in the way he has approached the job, the manner in which he has been conducting himself in and around the players and there is massive respect for him amongst the players as well.”
