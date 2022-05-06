Image courtesy of: Zimbio

South Africa pace great Vernon Philander said he told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja that Saqlain Mushtaq had to be head coach of the national team.

Saqlain holds that position full-time right now after initially taking it on an interim basis.

Philander pointed out that Saqlain has “done a tremendous job” and has all the necessary skills required to take Pakistan to new levels of success.

“To me, Saqlain has done a tremendous job for Pakistan and as I told Ramiz, he needs to be the head coach,” he told PakPassion.

“He has been phenomenal in the way he has approached the job, the manner in which he has been conducting himself in and around the players and there is massive respect for him amongst the players as well.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Hope his career isn’t cut short, Vernon Philander on Pakistan player who made an innocent mistake

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 40957 ( 12.29 % ) Babar Azam 253930 ( 76.22 % ) Steve Smith 6370 ( 1.91 % ) Ben Stokes 7736 ( 2.32 % ) Kane Williamson 13363 ( 4.01 % ) Joe Root 1211 ( 0.36 % ) Rashid Khan 2226 ( 0.67 % ) Pat Cummins 947 ( 0.28 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 1123 ( 0.34 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1115 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 1466 ( 0.44 % ) Kagiso Rabada 686 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2008 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...