Former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander said Mohammad Hasnain is a “phenomenal talent from Pakistan”.

Hasnain is capable of bowling at 155 kph as he was clocked at that speed during his stint with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

However, he is currently out of action as his bowling action was found to be illegal.

Under he resolves it and gets it retested, he will not be permitted to bowl in international matches.

Philander admitted that it is sad to see 22-year-old in this situation, but has backed him to bounce back and return to the team.

“It’s really sad when these things happen. My understanding of this issue is based upon a few articles that I have read on the topic, however what I will say is that Hasnain is another phenomenal talent from Pakistan,” he told PakPassion.

