Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has promised that people will see a different version of him after his bowling action was found to be illegal.

Hasnain was reported for a suspect action while playing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL).

He underwent a bowling test and represented the Quetta Gladiators in three games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before it was revealed that his action was illegal.

The 21-year-old talent subsequently missed the remainder of PSL 7 and has been working on fixing his bowling action.

He will have to get it retested and cleared before he will be allowed to bowl in international matches.

As a result of this, he will miss the upcoming limited overs series against Australia, which begins on March 29.

Despite the setback, Hasnain has vowed to come back better than ever.

“You will see a different Hasnain soon,” he said in a video released by the Gladiators as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

