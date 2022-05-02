Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Up-and-coming Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris said his role model was hard-hitting England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, but it is slowly changing to Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan has established himself as an elite cricketer and was in solid form in Pakistan’s recent series against Australia.

He scored 140 runs in the three Tests, which included a top score of 104 not out, at an average of 46.66.

In the three ODIs that followed, he made 33 runs at an average of 16.50.

As for the one-off T20 International, he struck 23 runs.

“My role model has always been Jos Buttler, but now it’s becoming Mohammad Rizwan,” Haris was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Rizwan is currently representing Sussex in the County Championship and has accumulated 105 runs in three matches at an average of 26.25.

Haris represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 166 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 33.20 and a superb strike-rate of 186.51.

He then amassed 239 runs in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 39.83.

