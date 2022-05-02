Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has called for batsman Mohammad Haris to be given the opportunity he deserves.

Haris represented the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and made 166 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 70, at an average of 33.20 and a strike-rate of 186.51.

He then amassed 239 runs in eight matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 75, at an average of 39.83.

Wahab noted that the 21-year-old “has made a major difference to [the] Peshawar Zalmi” and “has a hunger to succeed”.

“Mohammad Haris has made a major difference to [the] Peshawar Zalmi right from the day he has joined the team whether it’s with the bat, his wicket-keeping or his fielding. He has a hunger to succeed and deserves the opportunity to show what he is capable of,” the veteran fast bowler was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has also been impressed with Haris and sees a lot of promise in the talented youngster.

“Mohammad Haris could be the breakout player of this year’s HBL PSL. Great debut and yes a great talent,” Ramiz had said.

