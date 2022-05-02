Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander said Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi “truly a phenomenal talent”.
In the recent series against Australia, he took nine wickets in the three Tests at an average of 36.44.
The 22-year-old then featured in two ODIs and claimed six wickets at an average of 17.16 before registering figures of 2-21 off his four overs in the one-off T20 International.
“Shaheen Shah Afridi is truly a phenomenal talent,” Philander was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Afridi is now representing Middlesex in the County Championship and has picked up 10 wickets in two matches at an average of 21.60.
