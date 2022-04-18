Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Haroon Rasheed said the groundstaff and pitch curators “are not very educated” when it comes to preparing proper wickets.
His remarks come after the pitches used in the three-Test series between Pakistan and Australia were flat and didn’t offer much assistance to the bowlers.
He pointed out that while they know the basics, the groundstaff and curators are clueless when it comes to generating bounce on the wickets.
“Unfortunately, pitches in Pakistan, the soil, grounds, and the groundstaff and curators are not very educated. Neither they know about soil nor its content. They know how much water they need to sprinkle and how frequently they need to roll but they don’t know how to generate bounce on the wickets,” the 69-year-old told Cricwick.
Pakistan lost the Test series against Australia 1-0, but bounced back to win the ODI series 2-1. However, Australia had the last laugh as they won the one-off T20 International by three wickets.
