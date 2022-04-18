Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar said Virat Kohli sledges bowlers like iconic Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad.
Gavaskar noted that it is rare for batsmen to provoke bowlers, but Kohli is one of those who likes to try and get under their skin or play mind games with them.
“To provoke a fast bowler takes something else. Kohli is one of the rare batters who like to sledge bowlers. He is like Javed Miandad in that sense,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Kohli is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has scored 119 runs in six matches at an average of 23.80 and a strike-rate of 125.26.
