Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique was over the moon that his first Test century came against Australia.

He noted that since the Baggy Greens have a “lethal bowling attack”, it made his maiden hundred all the more special since he was playing against the best of the best.

Shafique ended up being Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the three-Test series series as he scored 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two half-centuries, at an average of 79.40.

“It is a special achievement for me as it is my first hundred in Test cricket and it has come against a lethal bowling attack,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Even though Pakistan lost the series 1-0, the 22-year-old noted that his hundred against Australia has given him a major boost in confidence.

“This innings will definitely help me in future games as well,” he said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are not very educated, Haroon Rasheed on something that needs to change in Pakistan cricket

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 39687 ( 12.59 % ) Babar Azam 239737 ( 76.05 % ) Steve Smith 6154 ( 1.95 % ) Ben Stokes 7590 ( 2.41 % ) Kane Williamson 13086 ( 4.15 % ) Joe Root 1108 ( 0.35 % ) Rashid Khan 2070 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 773 ( 0.25 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 497 ( 0.16 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1054 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 925 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 651 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1916 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...