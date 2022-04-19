Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique was over the moon that his first Test century came against Australia.
He noted that since the Baggy Greens have a “lethal bowling attack”, it made his maiden hundred all the more special since he was playing against the best of the best.
Shafique ended up being Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the three-Test series series as he scored 397 runs, which included a career-best 136 not out and two half-centuries, at an average of 79.40.
“It is a special achievement for me as it is my first hundred in Test cricket and it has come against a lethal bowling attack,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Even though Pakistan lost the series 1-0, the 22-year-old noted that his hundred against Australia has given him a major boost in confidence.
“This innings will definitely help me in future games as well,” he said.
